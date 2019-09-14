ATTLEBORO -- A 22-year-old Pawtucket woman died following an accident late Friday night on Interstate 95 near the Pawtucket line that also seriously injured a man who had been driving the car.
Erica Hopkins was pronounced dead Saturday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, state police said.
It is believed both victims were ejected before being hit by either their car or another vehicle about 11 p.m. on I-95 South.
The female passenger who died was taken by a Pawtucket ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, Attleboro District Fire Chief David Charest said.
The driver, a 24-year-old man also from Pawtucket, was taken by Attleboro ambulance, also to Rhode Island Hospital, and was believed to be in stable condition, Charest said.
Preliminary investigation by State Trooper Michael Best indicates a 2009 Volvo C70 was traveling on 1-95 South when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash in the roadway, coming to rest in the left and middle travel lanes, state police said.
The driver and passenger ended up outside the vehicle after the crash, police said.
A 2011 BMW 328xi driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southbound around this time and struck the Volvo, police added.
"The occupants of the Volvo were also then struck," state police said. "It is unclear at this time whether they were struck by the BMW or by their own vehicle when it was struck by the BMW."
The female driver of the BMW and a teen girl passenger weren't injured.
Elizabeth Freitas of East Providence, who had called The Sun Chronicle Saturday to find out how the victims were doing, said she was leaving her sister's Attleboro home when she came across the accident.
"I saw it right over the hill. I heard it happen and saw the last half second of it," Freitas said.
Freitas said she tried her best to remember what she had learned in EMT school.
"I tried so hard to help," Freitas said, adding she checked the woman's pulse and tried to control bleeding. "She was in really bad shape."
Two men who were in the military also stopped to help, she said.
One lane remained open throughout the accident cleanup and investigation, officials said.
Attleboro Police and MassDOT assisted at the scene.
The cause of the crash was under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Troop H detectives, and Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
