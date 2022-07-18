REHOBOTH — A 27-year-old Pawtucket woman has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to a drunken driving crash that resulted in her friend’s death in January 2021.
Zeyra Martinez was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving while intoxicated, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Monday.
The 18-month sentence was part of a 2 ½-year jail term with the balance suspended with probation, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Martinez was driving on Interstate 195 about 1:50 a.m. on Jan.16, 2021, when she lost control of her SUV and rolled over in the median, Miliote said.
Her friend and passenger, Emerizialina Moreira, 25, also of Pawtucket, was thrown from the vehicle at some point when it rolled over, according to Miliote.
A 911 caller saw the defendant outside the car standing in the median. However, when state police arrived they found her in the front passenger seat, Miliote said.
Martinez, who appeared disorientated and smelled of alcohol, initially told police Moreira was driving. But she later admitted to the victim’s sister, friends and her insurance company that she had been driving, Miliote said.
Both Martinez and Moreira were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where Moreira was placed on life support and was pronounced dead four days later, according to Miliote.
Martinez’s blood-alcohol level, which authorities obtained through a search warrant, was 0.21 percent, or over twice the legal limit for intoxication, Miliote said.
An investigation determined the defendant was drinking earlier in the evening, celebrating her birthday with several friends including the victim, according to Miliote
Martinez had no prior criminal record.
The victim’s family wanted to see Martinez take responsibility for the crash. Initial news reports in Rhode Island said that the victim was the driver at time of the crash, Miliote said.