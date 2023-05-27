kaye boco

Kaye Boco, right, is arraigned May 18 in Attleboro District Court on charges she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and stabbed him. At left is her lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket woman was sentenced Friday to probation on charges related to the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend at his Attleboro apartment last week.

Kaye N. Boco, 24, was released from custody in Attleboro District Court after being sentenced to one year of probation with a condition that she obtain counseling and stay away from her ex-boyfriend.

