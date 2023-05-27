ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket woman was sentenced Friday to probation on charges related to the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend at his Attleboro apartment last week.
Kaye N. Boco, 24, was released from custody in Attleboro District Court after being sentenced to one year of probation with a condition that she obtain counseling and stay away from her ex-boyfriend.
Boco, who has no prior arrest record and was in what her lawyer called a “toxic relationship,” admitted to stabbing her 30-year-old ex-boyfriend May 18 at his Oakdale Street apartment.
She had been held in jail since her arrest that day and was released after Judge Edmond Mathers accepted her lawyer’s sentencing recommendation, citing her lack of a criminal record and the mitigating circumstances of the incident.
As a result of her admission, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss felony charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and burglary and assault on an occupant.
Misdemeanor charges of wanton destruction of personal property and domestic assault and battery charges were continued without a finding for one year.
Lawyers said her boyfriend has a pending domestic assault and battery case in which Boco is the alleged victim.
The man suffered knife wounds to an arm and ankle and was released after treatment from Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
