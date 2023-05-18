MANSFIELD -- Acting Police Chief Gary Sullivan will be paid the same weekly salary as Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth was earning as acting chief before he retired Monday.
Sullivan, the retired Easton police chief, will get $3,790 a week, according to Town Manager Kevin Dumas, and will be serving “until further notice.”
The top positions at the department have been uncertain as the town continues to negotiate a settlement with Police Chief Ronald Sellon, who was suspended with pay 19 months ago before a town investigation determined him unfit to serve.
Sellon is being paid an annual yearly salary of more than $149,000 and has disputed allegations he verbally abused superior officers and civilian staff.
Meanwhile, Lt. Frank Archer was appointed to be acting deputy police chief and is being paid $2,762 a week, about $270 per week less than Ellsworth’s rate as deputy police chief, Dumas said.
Promotional exams and assessment centers will be called for leadership positions “in the near future,” Dumas said earlier this week.
Sullivan, an Easton native, served 27 years with the Easton Police Department with the last seven years as police chief.
Archer has been a police officer in town for 27 years and a lieutenant for the last 10 years. He served several years as a detective.
Ellsworth retired after almost three decades with the police department.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.