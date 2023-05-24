ATTLEBORO — The city council’s personnel committee has approved a raise of 78%, or $6,000, for council members to be implemented over the next three years.
The vote was 3-0.
The full council still needs to approve it before it takes effect.
It would increase a city councilor’s pay from $7,727 to $13,727.
Council pay has not been increased since 2010, according to the personnel committee.
Chairman Michael Angelo said it’s lower than other communities of comparable size. He noted a comparison to two communities where the council is paid more and meets less often.
Those communities are Leominster, where the council meets 26 times a year and is paid $12,923 annually, and Salem, where it meets 25 times a year and is paid $15,000.
The same is not true in Taunton, where the council meets every week and is paid $10,000 a year. But that, too, is about to change.
Taunton City Council President Kelly Dooner said the council approved a pay increase in December on a 5-4 vote that will hike pay to $16,631 on Jan. 1, 2024.
Dooner said she and three others argued against the raise, but were not successful.
Angelo said the raise for Attleboro councilors has the blessing of Mayor Cathleen DeSimone. The city has the money, she said.
It was decided, however, to implement the increase gradually over three years to avoid a big jump, which could throw the budget off.
“Doing it in increments of $2,000 a year makes it easier on the budget,” Angelo said.
The increase would be implemented at $2,000 per year for the next three years, bringing council pay to $13,727 by Jan. 6, 2026.
The first increase would take effect on Jan. 2, 2024, and would raise the pay to $9,727.
The second increase would take effect on Jan. 7, 2025, and raise the pay to $11,727.
Angelo said an increase in pay could inspire others to serve the city as councilors.
“In order to get people to do this (serve as councilors) it’s important to raise salaries,” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
