ATTLEBORO — With city employees getting regular step increases in pay and cost of living increases about every three years under new contracts, some city councilors are pushing for a pay raise for themselves and school board members.
Councilors Diana Holmes, Sara Lynn Reynolds, Laura Dolan, Todd Kobus and Peter Blais submitted “new business” to the council on Tuesday seeking the pay increase.
They asked that the council and school committee members be granted a salary increase that “falls in line with today’s minimum wage and cost of living.”
No dollar amount was set. Instead, it was “to be determined.”
The raises would become effective Jan. 1, 2024, which would be the beginning of a new term for both boards. They were last granted pay increases 11 years ago. Councilors were bumped up to $7,727 each and school board members to $3,863.50.
The other three cities in Bristol County, which have larger populations than Attleboro, pay more.
In Fall River, the annual salaries are $16,091 for councilors and $7,200 for school board members.
In Taunton, they’re $10,000 for councilors and $12,000 for school committee members.
In New Bedford, the president of the council is paid $30,589 and the other 10 councilors get $25,880. The salaries for New Bedford school committee members weren’t immediately available.
