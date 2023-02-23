Attleboro City Hall building file photo

Attleboro City Hall

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — With city employees getting regular step increases in pay and cost of living increases about every three years under new contracts, some city councilors are pushing for a pay raise for themselves and school board members.

Councilors Diana Holmes, Sara Lynn Reynolds, Laura Dolan, Todd Kobus and Peter Blais submitted “new business” to the council on Tuesday seeking the pay increase.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.