Many workers will notice their paycheck is a little lighter starting Oct. 1 as a new paid family leave law takes effect.
The measure, formally called Massachusetts Family and Medical Leave Law, allows employees of most companies with 25 or more workers to take paid time off in times of need, such as the birth of a baby or the illness of a relative.
The law comes with a tax of .75 percent of employees’ wages. Up to 40 percent of the portion of the tax that goes to the medical leave portion of the law and 100 percent of the family leave portion can be taken from the workers.
The taxing will start now to build up a fund, but the paid leave will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The law was supposed to take effect in July, but the Legislature delayed it to give state government and businesses more time to prepare.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said Friday there was a lot of confusion over the law and Jack Lank of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce said a lot of confusion remains.
The state Department of Family and Medical Leave will attempt to clear up some of the confusion at a workshop for employers from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cardi’s Furniture, 999 Newport Ave. (Route 1A), South Attleboro.
David Polaski of Complete Payroll Solutions said much of the confusion is over what constitutes a full-time employee. It has been difficult for some businesses to determine if certain independent contractors are subject to the law.
“It’s the fear of the unknown,” he said. “They’re not sure who is covered.”
He said he has been conducting seminars for his company’s clients to help walk them through the new requirements.
“It’s very confusing and its creating a lot of anxiety for the clients,” he said.
He compared it to the introduction of the health care law called the Affordable Care Act that initially was considered complex and difficult to implement.
Polaski said his firm, which has thousands of clients and an office in Foxboro, has been working closely with businesses and he believes the start-up of the new law will go fairly smoothly.
Workers throughout the state have started receiving information about the new law from their employers and forms to sign acknowledging they received it.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, one of the largest employers in the area, said it is ready for the start-up.
“The implementation of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act is progressing well. We are on schedule and will be in compliance with the upcoming deadline,” Carolyn Ross, vice president of Human Resources at Sturdy, said in a prepared statement.
Attleboro Public Schools, another large employer, is exempt from the law, as are all public agencies.
The family leave portion of the law allows a parent up to 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a child following a birth, adoption, or a foster care placement.
Twenty weeks of paid leave will be granted if a worker becomes seriously ill and 26 weeks if the employee has to care for a family because of a parent’s military duty.
The medical leave portion gives an eligible employee 12 weeks of paid time off to care for a sick relative.
Benefits are based on salary with a maximum of $850 a week.
