Symbolizing peace and seeing something tangible about it is an important reminder to be at peace. That's the idea behind the recent installation of a 'Peace Pole' in front of town hall.
A brief ceremony marking its placement was held Nov. 30 and plans are to install more throughout the community.
The project is sponsored by Foxboro Rotary Club.
The pole has the written message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in 8 languages -- English, Hebrew, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, ASL (American Sign Language) and Portuguese.
According to Hesh Kagan, a member of the board of Foxboro Rotary and Peace Day event chairperson, the club first learned of the Rotary International program through a joint meeting with the Rotary e-Club of Russia, which only meets virtually. This club is composed of members living in Russia as well as abroad and they have sponsored the poles in various parts of the world where their members currently reside.
"Once our club embraced the concept of a Peace Pole we decided to couple the pole to an event and linked it to the UN international day of Peace in September. We decided to turn this into a community event where we could celebrate peace and the pole becomes a public display as a lasting reminder that living in peace is our objective," Kagan said.
The 4" x 4" x 6' pole cost around $3,000, paid for by the local Rotary club and and some individual donors.
Kagan said promoting peace is fundamental to the purpose of Rotary International.
"We all lead busy lives and can easily lose sight of what is important to our well-being and our future. Seeing the words 'May Peace Prevail on Earth' in 8 different languages reminds us that we are a global community and we are only safe when we are all safe," Kagan said. "While we in Foxboro are blessed with a generally peaceful and safe community, many parts of the world don't have this good fortune. The peace pole reminds us of that dichotomy and hopefully will help motivate us all to work for a more peaceful world."
Town Manager Bill Keegan, who attended the dedication, said this time of the year is probably one of the most important times to talk about peace and have peace around the world.
"I think given the fact that there is a lot of unrest going on, and all the difficult times, this is really a great signal from this community that peace is very important for all of us," Keegan said.
Chris Gallagher, director of the public works department whose workers installed the pole, said: "I think it's just nice to celebrate and have something to recognize all the different diversity in Foxboro."
Kay Andberg, the president of Foxboro Rotary Club, said they are installing a second pole at the Hockomock Area YMCA Invensys Foxboro Branch and hoping to install more poles around the town.
Andberg thinks the first pole at the town hall is significant.
"We hope that people will be just walking by and checking out the different cultures that make up our community. This pole represents the people here in this town and other poles in the future will represent people and their heritage and what makes America. We want to remind people before they step inside of the town hall to have peace in their hearts and to treat people with respect," she said.
For more information visit: foxbororotary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.