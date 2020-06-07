ATTLEBORO — A peaceful demonstration against racism turned confrontational Sunday as a crowd of over 300 gathered at the oval at Capron Park and scores marched to the city police station.
Some of those gathered under the cloudy sky on the broad green lawn Sunday afternoon angrily challenged Mayor Paul Heroux, the last of the scheduled speakers at the event.
The day ended with Police Chief Kyle Heagney taking a knee alongside protesters and urging those in the crowd to consider joining the force.
Heroux’s claim that police officers “know when they use force, things could go wrong for them,” drew a chorus of boos from the largely white crowd — many of whom were holding signs — who, up to then, had listened quietly but appreciatively, as a list of speakers recounted personal instances of discrimination and denounced police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
“We have standards,” Heroux, said of the local police “If they don’t adhere to them, then we will part ways. That’s why Attleboro is not in the news like other cities that have seen incidents of police misconduct.”
Those remarks did not sit will with some in the crowd. Jeffrey Remy, 32, of Attleboro, spoke up to tell the mayor, police should not be allowed to disrespect those they protect.
“Then (things) won’t escalate. You are going to disrespect them back if they disrespect you,” Remy said.
Remy, who is black, turned to the crowd and said, “All the white people here, thank you.”
Sunday’s demonstration, one of several in the area over the past few days, was in response to the death of Floyd, 46, a black Minneapolis resident who died in police custody on Memorial Day. A video showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck sparked widespread outrage and a wave of demonstrations across the country, some of which had ended in violent confrontations with police. All four of the officers involved in Floyd’s arrest are facing murder charges.
Many in the Capron Park crowd on Sunday demanded to know where the police were, and why Heagney was not at the demonstration.
In fact, according to Heroux, the lack of a visible police presence at Sunday’s event was deliberate and an effort to avoid any confrontations.
The protesters chanted the names of black victims of violence and chanted “Black Lives Matter,” and “I can’t breathe.”
After kneeling for nearly nine minutes, the time a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck, scores of protesters marched up County Street to the city center and down Park Street to the police station.
There, several, mostly young, black men denounced police brutality and racism from the steps of the station and led the crowd in more chants.
Asking the crowd to kneel, Dakota Walker, 34, a union carpenter from Mansfield, implored those gathered, “Do not let this go, for the love of God, make a change.”
Heagney, after some delay, came out alone to speak to the people gathered outside.
The chief said he and other police officers had been “disgusted by what happened in Minneapolis.”
“We stand with you and beside you,” Heagney said. “I think there are going to be sweeping changes, not just in policing.”
He also said that police needed a diversity of people to “come into our ranks” to make a change.
Replying to one question about officers pulling over minority group members, Heagney said he would provide statistics on traffic stops.
After kneeling the protesters, he reentered the station to a round of applause.
As the sun came out, the crowd dispersed quietly and there were no reports of disturbances or arrests.
Earlier in the day, the crowd heard several speakers recount their personal experiences with discrimination.
Amanda Taylor, 27, of Attleboro was on hand with her 2 1/2-year-old son Julian, whom she described as mixed race said she had come to the event because “You can’t suppress the facts” of a corrupt system.
Her son, in his stroller, carried a sign that said, “My life matters.”
Danielle Badoe, a junior at Attleboro High, told the crowd, “This time is different, people have run out of excuses.”
After noting that a teacher had used a racial slur — in the context of a class reading — and seemed unaware of the pain that caused, she added, “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter, too.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, spoke about the economic factors that added to the burdens of racial discrimination. “How can we just let this momentum go and not use it?” he asked.
“I believe it’s important that our generation helps to change this,” Ethan Gallishaw, the Seekonk resident and Bishop Feehan High School student who organized the event with some friends, told the assembly.
After the mayor spoke, he said Heroux, “should have come out with more information about how we can actually get it done, rather than just hypotheticals.” But he added, “Making moves toward change is important.”
Heroux, speaking after the event, didn’t express any regrets at his remarks, despite the strong reaction they provoked.
“People exercised their First Amendment rights. There were some people who had some steam they wanted to blow off.”
But he noted that while he said police would face the consequences of their actions, “that’s not their experience. Their experience is that police don’t care,” and that his remarks were “not received the way I hoped.”
The mayor said, “The officers we have in Attleboro do care, that’s why we don’t have that problem in Attleboro.”
He went on to praise the chief for speaking to the crowd at the station.
“It was appropriate and helped deescalate the situation.”
Cheryl Germain, 29, Somerville, a city native and teacher at Attleboro High was leaving the police station when she said, “The crowd themselves maintained composure overall and that was beautiful.”
