SEEKONK — A pedestrian who was hit by a tractor-trailer truck this past week on Interstate 195 is expected to recover from his injuries, state police said Friday.
The victim, identified only as a 37-year-old man from Pleasantville, N.J., was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the accident, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
State police said the victim had been seen walking in traffic on I-195 West before being struck by the truck.
It is unclear why the victim was on the highway, police said.
The accident occurred about 2 1/2 miles from the Rhode Island border.
