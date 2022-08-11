ATTLEBORO -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms at County and Wall streets.
The man was initially reported as unresponsive but apparently regained consciousness and was communicating with emergency medical technicians.
He was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
A witness told The Sun Chronicle the pedestrian was walking at the side of the parking lot and suddenly "took a 90-degree turn" into the path of the pickup.
A police sergeant at the scene said he could provide no information about the accident.
The 1:30 p.m. accident is under investigation by police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.