Attleboro pedestria-mva 8-11-22

Attleboro EMTs tend to a man struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms at County and Wall streets.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms at County and Wall streets.

The man was initially reported as unresponsive but apparently regained consciousness and was communicating with emergency medical technicians.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.