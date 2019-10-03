SEEKONK — A man was killed early Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 195.
State police about 6:40 p.m. responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on I-195 West between Exits 1 and 2.
Police discovered a man in his 20’s or early 30’s unconscious in the left travel lane, state police said.
The victim had been hit by a 2019 Toyota Rav4, and that driver remained on scene and fully cooperated with troopers, state police said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons currently unknown, the male was walking eastbound in left travel lane, police said.
Seekonk firefighters performed CPR on the man, who was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where state police said he died from his injuries from the accident.
Police were still working to identify the victim Thursday night.
This crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
State Police were also assisted on the scene by Seekonk Police and MassDOT.
