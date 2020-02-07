NORTON — A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday afternoon when she was struck by an SUV while crossing East Main Street (Route 123) in front of the fire station, police said.
The victim, a 37-year-old Taunton woman, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, fire Capt. Jason Robbins said.
When police and fire officials arrived, they found the victim was conscious and alert, according to police Lt. Todd Jackson. Her name was not released.
The accident occurred about 1:15 p.m.
The driver of the SUV, a 73-year-old man, was traveling east on East Main Street and told police he did not see the pedestrian. The woman was not walking in a crosswalk, according to Jackson.
The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for failing to slow for a pedestrian.
The incident remains under investigation by Officer Keith Kennedy.
East Main Street in the area of the fire department was closed temporarily while police and fire officials were on the scene.
