WRENTHAM -- A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while walking across Route 1 in front Luciano’s Restaurant late Saturday night.
The pedestrian, identified as Alex William Soares De Cosmos, 24, of Hyannis, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
He was reported to be in and out of consciousness when rescue workers arrived after the 11 p.m. crash.
When police arrived, Matthew Bomes, an off-duty employee of the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center in Foxboro, was aiding Soares De Cosmos, police said.
The condition of Soares De Cosmos was unavailable Monday.
The driver of the car, a 27-year-old woman, declined medical treatment, according to police.
She was driving south on Route 1 when the accident occurred.
The crash remains under investigation.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.