wrentham police cruiser

A Wrentham police cruiser.

 Wrentham Police

WRENTHAM -- A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while walking across Route 1 in front Luciano’s Restaurant late Saturday night.

The pedestrian, identified as Alex William Soares De Cosmos, 24, of Hyannis, was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

