ATTLEBORO -- An 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after she was struck by a car while trying to cross Newport Avenue.
The woman, whose name was not released, suffered an ankle and head injury and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Wednesday.
The injuries were described as not life-threatening.
The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Barrows Street where there is no crosswalk across the four-lane highway, Cook said.
The driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured.
No charges were immediately filed.
