SEEKONK -- State police are investigating a crash in which a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 195 West Monday night.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, a state police spokesperson said Tuesday.
The current condition of the victim was unavailable Tuesday morning.
The victim was walking in traffic prior to the 9:30 p.m. accident but it is unclear why the person was on the highway, police said.
No other identifying information on the victim was released.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was cooperating with investigators.
Traffic on the westbound side of the highway was restricted to one lane with the help of the state Department of Transportation while state police conducted an investigation.
The accident occurred about 2 1/2 miles from the Rhode Island border.
State police accident reconstruction experts and crime scene investigators, units which respond to serious accidents, are helping troopers from the Dartmouth barracks with the investigation.
