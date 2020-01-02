SEEKONK — A car struck and injured three pedestrians, one of which had to be freed after being trapped under the vehicle Thursday afternoon at a Route 6 shopping plaza.
The pedestrians, who police said were all women, were taken to area hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries after the 1:30 p.m. accident in front of Ocean State Job Lot at 150 Highland Ave., according to Interim Police Chief David Enos Jr.
Firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle and free at least one victims from under the car, Enos said. No other information about the victims was released.
The incident remains under investigation but it appears the pedestrians were struck by a car backing out of a space before striking another car, according to police.
“It appears he was backing out of a parking space. At some point the accelerator was hit and it appears it continued until it came to rest on the vehicle it crashed into after striking the pedestrians,” police Capt. Matthew Jardine told WPRI Channel 12 in Providence.
