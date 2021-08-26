In a big boost for a freshman member of Congress, one of the nation’s top Democrats will be helping him raise funds for his 2022 re-election campaign at an event next month.
According to broadcast reports, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Newton Sept. 9 as a “special guest” at an invitation-only morning fundraiser. It will raise money to benefit MA 4 Dems PAC, a leadership PAC created by U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss. His 4th Congressional District covers all the communities in the immediate Attleboro area.
The report by Providence station WPRI said that the outdoor event in Auchincloss’ hometown will be open only to people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Suggested contributions run from $1,000 in the “co-host” tier to $100 at the “guest” level.
Auchincloss’ office declined to comment on the report on Thursday.
According to the Federal Election’s Commission, a leadership PAC is a political committee that is directly or indirectly established, financed, maintained or controlled by a candidate or an individual holding a federal office, and members of Congress often establish them to support candidates.
The Democratic congressman has emerged as a staunch defender of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by the end of the month.
Biden’s strategy has drawn criticism from the left and right and Auchincloss’ congressional colleague – and fellow Marine veteran – U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, has been sharply critical of Biden and his administration’s response to the situation in Afghanistan.
Auchincloss narrowly won the Democratic nomination in 2020 in a crowded primary field but defeated former Attleboro city councilor Julie Hall, the GOP candidate, in the general election handily with more than 60% of the vote.
He took over the seat vacated by Rep. Joe Kennedy III in his unsuccessful primary race against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.
Auchincloss has already begun fundraising for his 2022 campaign with nearly $1.5 million in cash on hand as of June 30 in its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission.
