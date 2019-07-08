NORTON — A Pembroke man is accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex and robbing her of $100 after meeting her to sell her marijuana.
Rocco A. LaMattina, 20, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to aggravated rape, indecent assault and battery and unarmed robbery, according to court records.
LaMattina, who wept quietly during the court proceeding, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
His lawyer, Thomas Finnerty Jr. of Dorchester, questioned the credibility of his client’s accuser and her version of events. He said his client has had only minor brushes with the law and has never been to jail.
The incident allegedly occurred on June 22 and had been under investigation before police obtained an arrest warrant Friday. LaMattina was arrested without incident when police came to his home, according to his lawyer.
The alleged victim, a 22-year-old Norton woman, told police she called the defendant and arranged to buy an ounce of marijuana from him.
She told police she met him in his work van when he came to her house and that’s where the alleged sexual assault occurred, according to a police report.
The defendant allegedly kicked her out of the van and told her he would be back with the marijuana.
The woman called 911 10 minutes later, according to police.
If a judge deems the defendant a danger, he could be held without bail for 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
