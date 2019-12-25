ATTLEBORO -- The first-floor cafeteria at Attleboro High School became a gathering place for more than 70 people sharing a hot meal and companionship on Christmas Day.
The patrons from "different spectrums of life," as one Attleboro man in attendance described, were served soup, fruit cocktails, and a hearty meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, peas and squash by 50 volunteers during what was the 36th annual Ed Tedesco Memorial Christmas Dinner..
In the high school's culinary room, volunteers were headed by Sherri Tedesco Morin, Kim Taylor and Lori Carroll, all sisters whose father Ed Tedesco began the community event more than three decades ago.
Balancing six plates on one tray, the volunteers served the grateful crowd as another volunteer, Richard Anderson of Pawtucket, R.I., bantered with the patrons.
As a group sang Christmas carols for the guests, Anderson jokingly told the crowd, "You guys have to sing along with them, or there's not going to be any dessert."
As the food was made ready for the patrons in the cafeteria, the volunteers were rapidly assembling more than 200 "to-go" meals for the people in surrounding towns, including Norton, Pawtucket and Central Falls, R.I., who were unable to attend the event.
Volunteer Laura Kirk of North Attleboro, brought her children along for their annual Christmas tradition, which they started eight years ago.
"This makes our Christmas," Kirk said. "It's a true gift for all these communities. (Lori Carroll) and her family are amazing."
Lori Carroll considered herself and her family "very thankful and very blessed" for the outpouring of community support throughout the years.
"To have all these people come and want to do this gives us the inspiration to keep wanting to do this," she said.
Geoff Gallante of Foxboro, a first-time volunteer, remembered how his late father was active in community service throughout the area in the 1970s and 1980s.
"(My father's) work resonated with the work the Tedescos are doing," Gallante said. "I'm here for my father, and I'm here for me."
But Gallante also observed something of equal importance for the Tedesco family and the volunteers.
"They're giving, but they're getting much more than they give," Gallante said.
Lori Carroll was keenly aware of the way that the annual event gives back to the community on Christmas Day.
"When you sit and chat with the people, it makes it all worthwhile," she said. "They're lonely, and they're just grateful to have a hot meal and company."
One patron, Roland Tracey of Attleboro, said he enjoyed "everything" about the Christmas dinner, while Freddie Hoskins, also of Attleboro, enjoyed "the atmosphere" of the event.
"I know mostly everybody here," he said.
When their father died in May 2003, Carroll and her sisters knew that they had to continue his tradition.
"Giving is such a gift," Carroll said. "It makes me smile when we see all this, because we know (our father) is with us."
