In the 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Peter Bailey tried to explain to his skeptical older son, George, that their little building and loan was helping the citizens of Bedford Falls acquire their own piece of the American dream. He made an argument that resonated with many in the audience at that time.
These were the members of the Greatest Generation who had deferred family and home during the Great Depression and had lived in barracks and foxholes through World War II. Now they were more than ready to claim everything they had waited and fought for.
And American industry, which had perfected the techniques of mass production during the war, responded.
Levittowns, and their many imitators, gobbled up acres of former potato fields, scrub woods and desert land.
A nascent conservation movement might decry suburban sprawl and folk singer Pete Seeger might mock “little boxes made of ticky tacky,” but to the new homeowners, they were home sweet home.
For decades afterward, as baby boomers grew up and started their own families, filling their new homes with furniture and appliances, construction was one of the main drivers of the American economy.
So, it was only natural that millennials — the generation born between the early 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s and now entering their 30s and 40s — would expect the same. Instead, they face a market that real estate professionals say they’ve never seen before.
“What we are seeing is dysfunctional,” said Virna Brown, a mortgage broker at Envoy Mortgage in Franklin. “You have high (interest) rates and high prices.”
While mortgage rates have been at historically low levels for years, that has begun to change rapidly.
“Normally when interest rates rise,” Brown said, “prices go down. This is a completely different situation.”
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose again this week as the key 30-year loan rate vaulted over 4.5% and attained its highest level since the end of 2018.
Against a backdrop of inflation at a four-decade high, the increases in home loan rates come a few weeks after the Federal Reserve raised by a quarter point its benchmark short-term interest rate — which it had kept near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago — to cool the economy. The central bank has signaled potentially up to seven additional rate hikes this year.
The developments mean that mortgage rates likely will continue to rise over the year.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.67% from 4.42% last week. That’s a sharp contrast from last year’s record-low mortgage rates of around 3%. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.18%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 3.83% from 3.63% last week.
Home value appreciation in 2021 was higher than median wages in 25 of 38 major metropolitan areas, according Zillow, the online real estate company.
And data from the census figures show that Massachusetts has the third-highest home values in the country, with a median of nearly $400,000. Cities like Boston have seen prices rise more than 50% over the past decade and a median owner-occupied home was valued at $581,000 in 2020.
The median prices for a single-family home in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle have also risen over the past decade, if not so sharply, the latest U.S. Census figures reveal. But housing stock tended to lag in the wake of the Great Recession. And over the past year, prices have surged in some of the larger communities between more than 15% and nearly 19%, even as sales have started to slow.
For example, according to The Warren Group, which keeps track of mortgages and home sales statewide, the number of single-family home sales in Attleboro went from 446 in 2020 to 457 in 2021. The median price of those homes jumped by 14.6% to $420,000. In Norton, sales went from 157 to 189, a rise of more than 20%. The median price of those homes was $480,000, a jump of 18.4%. (For the priciest homes in the area, though, go to Wrentham. Sales fell more than 50% to just nine homes sold in 2021, but the median price was just under $600,000.)
It’s a classic case of supply and demand that may take a long while to sort out.
“People want to be in homes,” Brown said, adding that “millennials are the ones that are buying. They are now raising families and COVID has changed their outlook” about where to live. Rather than an apartment in the city that’s close to a brick and mortar office, “why not live in a less expensive area and work out of your house?” she said.
“There is still a pent-up demand,” said Sheryle DeGirolamo, broker/owner of Kensington Real Estate Brokerage in Attleboro. A lot of people are starting on their first homes, she said. With interest rates poised to rise even more, she adds “some people are afraid they are going to be squeezed out of the market” and are anxious to buy before a home is completely priced out of their reach. She said she had more than 100 showings at one open house in Rehoboth recently. And her agents are seeing potential buyers making offers more than 5 percent over the asking price.
Supply may be issue
In the supply and demand equation, though, the real issue here may be supply.
According to a May 7, 2021 report by Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprise that purchases, guarantees and securitizes home loans, the U.S. is nearly 4 million homes behind the demand by potential buyers. And pandemic-related supply chain issues are adding tens of thousands of dollars to the price of a home. It’s a problem that dates back to the housing bubble of 2008.
When home prices crashed, many builders crashed with them. Carpenters and contractors went out of business, skilled laborers had to find new trades and many never went back to building houses.
“If you don’t have a lot of supply to choose from,” Brown, the mortgage broker, said, “you have people fighting over houses and throwing money at it.” She says she was concerned early in the pandemic. “We thought fiscal year 2021 might be slow.”
Instead, business continued on a record-setting pace. “At least as much, if not more,” she said. “We never shut down” the office.
At least in some areas, builders are starting to step up to meet the demand, according to Bill McDonough, Attleboro building commissioner. “They can’t build them fast enough,” he said. Homes, he said, “are sold before they are finished, for the most part.” Developers are also “getting more creative with land, they are finding land that didn’t appear to be buildable,” and finding ways to put in subdivisions.
In Attleboro, for example, the number of new single-family and two-family dwellings went from 65 in fiscal year 2018, with a total value of $14.8 million, to 87 in FY 2020 with a total value of $19.4 million, according to figures provided by the city building department. That pace slowed a bit in FY ‘21 with 75 single-family houses and one two-family structures, with a combined value of just under $15.7 million. With four months left in the current fiscal year, which began in July, there are already permits for 27 single- and two-family homes, with eight permits granted in September, the busiest month. The combined value is just over $1.8 million.
Nevertheless, home builders, Brown said, are faced with multiple challenges, including supply chain issues and rising costs.
“There are customers who purchased a home a year and a half ago who are not in their homes,” Brown said. And DeGiolamo added, “Some costs have increased exponentially.” Brown explains that when a developer started a project, the interest rate may have been 3% or so. “Now they are facing the prospect of 5%. They weren’t expecting that.”
Demand high
That still leaves the area with fairly small inventory of homes for sale.
Ed Pariseau, of Century 21 Northeast in North Attleboro, notes that currently there are only 11 single-family homes listed for sale in North Attleboro. Of those, he said, “eight have been on the market for 10 days or less.” Response to open houses has been “tremendous,” with each one generating multiple offers, many from first-time buyers.
“Sellers are aware they can maximize value,” he said. “Some may want to relocate due to retirement,” while buyers may be seeking a place that could be both a home and a home office.
Now, with the spring market for home sales traditionally the most active of the year, “We’ll probably see an increase in listings,” he said. A number of agents will be putting homes on the market as lawns green up and flower gardens bloom around a home “when it looks its best.”
“The next three months will be the strongest” of the year, he said.
“If you are ready to buy, do it now,” Pariseau said, because he believes that prices are only going to go higher.
With more than 40 years of experience as a real estate agent, Pariseau said he doubts we are headed for another real estate bubble. “With the inventory and the demand, I don’t see a bubble coming.”
He’s confident that the conventional wisdom about home ownership still applies; that buying a home is the best way to build wealth, rather than renting and “just supporting someone else’s mortgage.”
For people who hope to get into the market today, those involved in the business sound a few common themes: Get pre-qualified for a mortgage, in the current climate those who aren’t have little chance of having an offer accepted; find a real estate professional you can trust, do the research and get referrals; speak with a qualified loan officer and have a plan; and have an attorney who can guide you through any legal issues.
“Try to get all the pieces together,” Brown said.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)