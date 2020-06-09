North Attleboro police station

The North Attleboro Police Station, at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, in downtown North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 Sun Chronicle file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police early Tuesday morning responded to a disturbance at a home on Lincolnshire Drive.

Police were called about 1 a.m. and arrested one person, police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.

The incident remains under investigation.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.