NORTH ATTLEBORO — There are multiple personnel changes underway at town hall, some already done, others awaiting appointments.
Topping the list, Andrew Shanahan, 39, becomes the newest member of the town council, replacing Adam Scanlon who has resigned now that he is a state representative-elect.
Shanahan, an engineer who lists himself as a political independent, was one of the unsuccessful candidates in the first council election in June of last year. Under the town charter, a candidate not selected in the original voting can be appointed to fill an unexpired term. Scanlon’s term will expire in July.
Scanlon, 24, a Democrat, defeated fellow councilor John Simmons in the Nov. 3 state election to succeed veteran state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro. She is retiring after representing the 14th Bristol District, which includes North Attleboro as well as parts of Attleboro and Mansfield, since 1999.
Last Monday’s council meeting was Scanlon’s last as a member. He had said he would stay on the council for that session’s tax classification hearing, which maintained the town’s dual commercial/residential tax rate.
Shanahan was scheduled to be sworn in as the newest member of the council last Tuesday. However, that will leave a vacancy on the planning board that will have to be filled under charter procedures, which allows the town manager to make appointments.
A new resident member of the volunteer by-law study committee is also being sought. Applications are available on the town website.
Rajon Hudson, clerk of the town council, will be leaving to take on the job of assistant town manager in Boxboro, Town Manager Michael Borg announced at last week’s council meeting. That shows the quality of staff North Attleboro has, Borg said.
The council last week also approved the hiring of Jennifer Carloni as the new town planner, replacing Nancy Runkle, who is retiring. Carloni is senior planner in New Bedford, where she has worked since 2014. She is a native of South Attleboro and a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro. She has a bachelor’s degree from Assumption College in Worcester and a master’s in public policy from UMass-Dartmouth.
The job was advertised at a salary range of $62,000 to $79,000.
Council President Keith Lapointe noted Carloni was joining North Attleboro “at a time of significant change for our community” as the town considers a revision of its master plan.
Carloni’s appointment was approved unanimously.
There is also a vacancy on the town’s board of public works. That will fall to a joint appointment by the manager and public works director since the election was unopposed there is no candidate next in line.
