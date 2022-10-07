ATTLEBORO -- A fire at a Mayhew Road home late Friday morning killed a pet cat and displaced seven people.
The fire at 61 Mayhew Road started in the basement and was put out in about 20 minutes by firefighters, District Fire Chief David Charest said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire, reported about 11:30 a.m., remains under investigation.
The occupants of the home called 911 after noticing smoke in the basement, Charest said.
Firefighters kept the blaze confined to the basement but the remainder of the house sustained smoke damage.
Although a pet cat died, other pets were able to get out of the house, Charest said.
The American Red Cross was assisting the residents.
Firefighters were at the scene off North Main Street for about two hours conducting overhaul operations. The basement was partially finished and other parts were used for storage, Charest said.
Firefighters from North Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield assisted the fire department with covering city fire stations. Providence Canteen provided rehabilitation services to firefighters.
