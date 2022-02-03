A little black address book has been tucked in the top left drawer of Peter Gobis’ desk in The Sun Chronicle newsroom for nearly 50 years.
In it are the names and phone numbers of every high school athletic director and coach, along with several college coaches, media representatives for the New England Patriots, Pawtucket Red Sox and New England Revolution. There are the leaders of the Attleboro Area Golf Association and the various organizers of tennis, soccer and even horseshoe tournaments.
Old landlines have been erased, replaced by cell numbers. Many — too many — of the names belong to the deceased.
In short, if a name has appeared regularly in The Sun Chronicle sports pages over the past half century, the person’s phone number is probably in Gobis’ little black book, written in pencil in his barely-decipherable cursive.
The book is tangible proof of the amazing number of contacts he has accumulated, the innumerable phone calls he has made to gather as much information as possible to provide complete coverage of all levels of every imaginable sport. But that book may no longer be used.
Peter Gobis has retired.
A Sun Chronicle reader would have to be at least in his mid-50s to remember when you could pick up the sports section and not see Peter Gobis’ byline on a regular basis. He has been a familiar face for generations of players and their parents, attending between 10,000 to 15,000 local high school games, before heading to the newsroom to make at least a couple of dozen phone calls and write several stories each day.
“People from outside the Attleboro area don’t realize what a remarkably complete, well-written and well-produced sports section The Sun Chronicle has had over the years,” said Paul O’Boy, the longtime athletic director at Bishop Feehan High School. “In large measure, that’s due to Peter’s hard work and diligence.”
Recently Gobis told Craig Borges, the newspaper’s executive editor, that it was time to retire. At age 71, he needed to relax, travel and enjoy himself.
He declined to be interviewed for a profile. As always, he wanted the spotlight on someone else, preferably on the student-athletes he has chronicled over the years.
A profile is needed, however, because Peter Gobis has become part of the fabric of the Attleboro area, maybe more so than any political figure, religious leader or business executive. Gobis has made many friends over the years, however, and they are happy to talk about the man who has been witness to virtually every important local sporting event for as long as most of us have been alive.
Gobis, who now lives in Cranston, grew up in Providence and lived in Narragansett for decades, enabling him to enjoy one of his true loves: surfing. He attended LaSalle Academy in Providence and graduated from Providence College.
He joined The Sun Chronicle in 1972, only a year after The Attleboro Sun and The Evening Chronicle of North Attleboro merged to form the news organization we know today.
He was, in fact, the newspaper’s first full-time sportswriter.
Gobis’ predecessor was Pete Carroll — no relation to the one-time Patriots coach who now leads the Seattle Seahawks. Besides covering sports, Carroll was the newspaper’s court reporter.
The Sun Chronicle’s management was interested in stepping up coverage, so Gobis was hired to focus exclusively on sports.
“He just had great enthusiasm,” said Mark Farinella, Gobis’ colleague in the sports department for nearly 40 years, many of those as his editor. “He just jumped into the job and began covering everything and everybody.”
What the readers may not understand, Farinella said, is that the comprehensive daily summaries of high school games that appear in The Sun Chronicle are gathered by phone and written almost entirely by Gobis.
“He has an incredible work ethic,” Farinella said. “I thought I worked hard, but Peter put me, put everybody, to shame.”
“He would ask for help (answering calls), but as soon as the phone would ring, he’d answer it,” Farinella continued. “He’d answer every call if he could.”
Farinella remembers a night in the pre-computer era of The Sun Chronicle when the power failed at 34 South Main St., Attleboro, leaving the newsroom dark. That didn’t stop Gobis.
“Peter moved a desk out to a streetlight and used a typewriter to write his copy,” Farinella said. “We ran a photo of it on the front page. It was classic Gobis.”
Gobis is best known for his Friday vignette column, a collection of the notes and odds and ends he has gathered over the past week. The accomplishments of recent high school grads on collegiate teams are a big part of the column, but there are also a few paragraphs on the unsung heroes that fill every team’s roster.
Everyone interviewed for this profile labeled it “a must-read.”
“It was always good to hear about how the young people who had played for our teams are doing now,” O’Boy said.
After Farinella was named sports editor in 1980 — he was, in fact, the first full-timer in that position — he asked Gobis to write a second weekly column, voicing his opinion on the local sporting scene.
Gobis agreed to the second column but wanted it to go in another direction. Instead, he began compiling profiles of local student-athletes who may have overcome some diversity or moved here from another country or had some other interesting story to tell.
“It worked out better than what I had asked him to do,” Farinella said. “Those personality profiles became a really valuable part of the sports section and something the readers seemed to enjoy.”
It wasn’t just high school sports that Gobis covered. For example, the Attleboro Area Golf Association chose to induct Gobis and Farinella in its hall of fame during its 50th anniversary celebration. At the AAGA Championship, they would spend hours on the course, with Farinella following the leaders and Gobis digging out the behind-the-scenes stories of the rest of the field.
Bob Gay, co-president of the association, said The Sun Chronicle’s coverage was so complete and lively that it attracted more golfers to enter the field. Today, he said, the AAGA is especially popular among young players, and he has no doubt the two sportswriters played a significant role in that success.
“It’s fair to say the AAGA wouldn’t be the organization it is today if it weren’t for the outstanding coverage Mark and Peter provided year after year,” he said.
When the high schools weren’t busy or on summer break, Gobis would attend PawSox and Revolution games, even the International Tennis Hall of Fame tournament in Newport, R.I. And, of course, he was regular in the press box of his beloved Providence College Friars.
“There was always something to hold your interest in the sports section thanks to Peter,” O’Boy said. “He always gave you a reason to pick up The Sun Chronicle.”
When the pandemic hit, and all sports — from pros to high school — were cancelled, Borges said he seriously thought The Sun Chronicle would have to do away with the sports section for a while — at least until the games resumed. But that didn’t happen and it didn’t happen, Borges said, because of one person, Gobis.
“Peter wrote several stories a day, keeping up with local athletes, both high schoolers and those who had gone off to college, enabling The Sun Chronicle to continue to produce a vibrant local sports section every day, even when there were no games being played,” Borges said.
Not long ago, Gobis and Farinella, who still covers high school sports for a couple of local cable TV channels, bumped into each other at a game. Gobis informed his former partner of his plans and then reached in his pocket and handed him his little black address book.
“Here,” Gobis said, “maybe you can use this.”
Farinella said he was overwhelmed by the gesture.
“It was just a privilege working with him for so many years,” he said. “Peter established himself as an icon in this area. I hope he really enjoys his retirement.”