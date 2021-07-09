REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional school officials have joined the Anti-Defamation League in denouncing social media posts by school board member Katie Ferreira-Aubin that compared vaccine requirements to the Holocaust, and a petition has been started calling for her resignation.
Ferreira-Aubin, a Rehoboth resident who was elected to the school board in April, posted comments against mandating students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. And she defended her Holocaust reference.
“When you explain things in that extreme, it does get people’s attention to kind of say, ‘OK, maybe our freedoms are being taken away right now,’” Ferreira-Aubin told WJAR-TV in Providence. “I think it comes down to the parent’s choice, not the school district’s.”
Parent Brooke Reeves has started a petition for Rehoboth residents on change.org, demanding Ferreira-Aubin resign.
Just over 150 people had signed it as of early Friday night.
“Anything that a school committee member says or does reflects directly upon our school district,” Reeves said. “As a parent of a child in this school district, and also a person of Jewish heritage, I find her statements horrifying.
“Ms. Ferreira-Aubin has also made appalling statements about gender identity, racially motivated comments, and continuously shows profanity at the camera. The statements made and actions taken by school committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin are ignorant and disrespectful, and her defense of them is inexcusable.”
Reeves noted that students are active users of social media and school committee members should be setting the example on responsible use of it.
“If a student or teacher was found to have posts like these, they would be held accountable, and disciplinary actions would take place,” Reeves added. “Ms. Ferreira-Aubin must be held accountable for her despicable comments, profane gestures, and comparisons to the horrors of the Holocaust. She has broken the code of ethics she swore to abide by, and should no longer hold office.
“Sign this petition and let the members of the Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee know that actions need to be taken. Since there is no recall process in the Regional Agreement for a school committee member, the voters of Rehoboth must do what we can to hold them accountable. For the sake of our students and our town, Katie Ferreira-Aubin must resign.”
The Anti-Defamation League New England and D-R school department also denounced the comparison to the Holocaust.
“As a former teacher who has taught about the Holocaust, comparing vaccination requirements to the Holocaust is both reprehensible and unfortunate,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said. “Further, the use of profane language and gestures to get one’s point across is unprofessional, disrespectful, and crude.”
The social media posts “give pause to be reflective and create a teachable moment for all,” Azar said. “It must be made clear that the comments within the social media posts do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District. Our district strives for inclusivity and sensitivity.
“The district will continue to follow CDC and DESE guidance as we prepare for our 2021-2022 school year and hope that our community can come together to support our students and district,” Azar added, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Insensitive, divisive language and comments hinders collaboration necessary to provide a positive, supportive learning community for our students and families.”
The Anti-Defamation League said “comparing public safety measures such as vaccine passports to the #Holocaust is disrespectful, ignorant and trivializes the memories of the 6 million. Apologize and remove these posts Katie Ferreira-Aubin. Dighton-Rehoboth deserves better.”
There is no COVID-19 vaccine requirement to attend public schools in Massachusetts, but pediatricians encourage the vaccine for all children who are eligible, which currently is 12 and older.
Ferreira-Aubin has also opposed mask wearing in local schools for the upcoming school year.
Whether students and staff will be required to wear masks in the fall is still being decided.
“I have gotten a lot of feedback both positive and negative,” Ferreira-Aubin told The Sun Chronicle, referring to her posts.
