TAUNTON -- Phone service at Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority has been restored according to a post on the agency’s website.
The post was made Wednesday on gatra.org
It did not explain why or how the service was interrupted for nearly one week.
“GATRA phone service has been restored. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused,” was all it said.
According to North Attleboro Council on Aging Director Pam Hunt, the phones went down on Thursday, Aug. 10, leaving dozens, if not hundreds, of seniors and those with disabilities in limbo and unable to make appointments with GATRA’s Dial-A-Ride service.
GATRA was able to set up alternative ways online for the seniors and disabled to make appointments for Dial A Ride which is used to transport people without transportation to appointments with doctors and hospital visits.
The Sun Chronicle called GATRA Thursday afternoon to get more information, but the phone call went to voice mail, so a message was left for the director.
It was not immediately returned.
An email seeking comment last week went unanswered.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
