TAUNTON — The phones at the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority failed this week, leaving a number of seniors in limbo and without any way to schedule Dial-A-Ride appointments for trips to a doctor or hospital.
Pam Hunt, Council on Aging director in North Attleboro, said the phones at GATRA went down on Thursday.
“We had 3 calls from seniors who were very upset because they wanted to change a ride or book a ride for next week,” Hunt said.
Melissa Tucker, COA director in Attleboro, said she’s received two calls about the problem.
A call from a reporter's home to the GATRA 800 number was answered by a prerecorded service, which said it could connect the caller to "a similar business."
But the recording connected the reporter to “news services from Comcast,” obviously not a similar business.
A call to the regular GATRA number connected to a recording that said “the call cannot be completed at this time.”
GATRA services 28 communities in Southeastern Massachusetts and provides Dial-A-Ride services to all, so the phone failure potentially affected dozens if not hundreds of people.
By the time The Sun Chronicle interviewed Tucker, GATRA had posted alternative ways to contact the agency to book a ride or change a ride.
Tucker said her staff was available for any senior who needed help.
“If they need help they can call us (774-203-1900),” Tucker said.
An email to GATRA requesting comment was not answered immediately.
An outreach worker at the North Attleboro COA who did not want her name published said the situation was very frustrating for seniors who need the Dial-A-Ride service.
“(One) resident called at 7:30 a.m. …because she had a ride scheduled for today at 1 p.m. to visit her husband (in the hospital), but she needed to change the destination as he had been transferred to a nursing home,” the worker said in an email. “Since we couldn’t get in touch with anyone we were hoping that the driver would take her to the nursing home instead of Sturdy due to the circumstances. She was so worried about this.”
Another elder tried to book a ride for Monday, but was unable to and he’s now in limbo.
“One senior was calling for an appointment he has on Monday...,” she said. “At this time even though I emailed GATRA and asked them to contact the senior we are not sure he has a ride scheduled.”
By about 2 p.m. GATRA posted a notice on its website, gatra.org, and apologized for the problem.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and are working diligently to correct the outage,” the post said.
The post gave instructions to seniors on how to book a ride or contact someone who could do it for them.
