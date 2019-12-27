NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A pickup truck went off the road and struck a house on Mount Hope Street Friday morning, landing in a bedroom and nearly hitting the gas service to the house.
Fortunately, no one was in the bedroom at the time and two occupants in an adjacent room were not injured, police and fire officials said.
"There was nobody in the bedroom, thank God," Fire Chief Christopher Coleman said, adding that the pickup's front end was inside the room and about a foot from the gas main.
"We got very, very lucky this morning," the fire chief said.
The accident occurred about 7 a.m. in the area near John Rezza Drive.
The building inspector responded to the scene and the ranch-style house sustained significant damage to the side of the house, Coleman said.
Police said the driver, an 18-year-old man, was alone in the vehicle and was also not injured.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
