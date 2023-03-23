WRENTHAM -- The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries when he crashed into a liquor store at Wampum Corner Wednesday night, minutes after employees had left upon closing.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The driver was 80-year-old James Foxx of Plainville.
The crash occurred about 10:10 p.m. at Wampum Corner Wines & Liquors at 660 South St. (Route 1A).
The impact shattered the storefront window and caused significant damage outside and inside the building, according to the police chief and owner Fran McIntyre.
However, the liquor store was open for business this morning, McIntyre said.
Employees left the store about two or three minutes before the crash, he said.
“No one was hurt, so that’s a good thing,” McIntyre said of his workers.
The crash was the third time in 1 ½ years someone has hit the building. McIntyre said the building was previously hit in February 2022 and early Tuesday morning after Labor Day.
McIntyre said he has asked state highway officials to put barriers between the road and parking lot to prevent vehicles from entering the property but so far nothing has been installed.
Foxx was traveling south on Rt. 1A when he lost control at the curve in the road and struck the building, McGrath said.
No charges were immediately filed and the crash remains under investigation by officers Scott Ellis and Jon Coliflores.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.