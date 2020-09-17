SEEKONK -- The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after striking a house on Newman Avenue (Route 152).
The victim was not believed to be seriously injured and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to fire officials.
The accident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of Newman Avenue.
The house did not sustain any major structural damage, Capt. Sandra Lowery said.
Cause of the accident is under investigation by police.
