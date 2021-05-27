ATTLEBORO — Nobody knows how a stone tablet memorializing the ancestors of Marion Pierce Carter, founder of the city’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, came to be buried in brush and mud in the backyard of a Wareham home.
But its history since it was found is clear, and the memorial tablet was delivered to the DAR house on North Main Street last week, its new home, barring a claim of ownership by someone or some other group.
Jenny Gropman, the owner of the two-family home on High Street in Wareham, was doing yard work in April when she found the tablet.
Gropman, who has owned the home for less than a year, contacted Angel Dunham, president of Wareham’s historical society, who contacted other historical experts. Eventually, the tablet’s history was established, according to an article by Frank Mulligan in Wareham’s Courier-Sentinel.
The historians were able to trace the tablet to Attleboro’s Carter, who had it commissioned in 1929, 92 years ago, to memorialize three of her ancestors: Capt. Michael Pierce of Hingham, “Indian Fighter,” 1615-1676; Capt. Thomas Williams of Stow and Plainfield, Conn., “Soldier,” 1665-1723; and John Brown of Taunton, “Gentleman,” who died in 1662.
Brown was one of the founders of Rehoboth.
The tablet was delivered May 19 to DAR’s Peck House.
There to receive it were Susan Erwin, DAR regent, and Marian Wrightington, DAR member and chair of the city’s historical commission.
Dunham accompanied the tablet on its trip to Attleboro to present it.
Carter was an avid genealogist and was 35 or 36 when she founded the Attleboro DAR chapter in 1901. She died in 1946 at the age of 81 and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery next to her husband, Miles Carter, who died in 1931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.