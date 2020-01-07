Pier 1 Imports plans to close up to 450 of its locations nationwide, but it's unclear whether that will include its store off Route 6 in Seekonk.
The company announced the closure of nearly half its stores on Monday but did not specify which ones.
Pier 1, which sells home furnishings, decor and tableware, also has stores in Bellingham, Norwood and Taunton.
There had been a Pier 1 in Fashion Crossing off Route 1 in North Attleboro but it closed.
"Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision," CEO Robert Riesbeck said, adding the store closings will better align the company with the "current operating environment."
Pier 1 named Riesbeck, a restructuring expert, as its CEO in November.
The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, also has stores in Canada.
Pier 1 will also close some distribution centers; the company did not say how many jobs will be cut with its downsizing.
Pier 1 has reportedly drafted a bankruptcy plan that it presented to creditors last month.
In 2013, the company's shares were trading at close to $500, but in late 2019, they plunged to $5, according to Reuters.
The Pier 1 announcement follows a slew of other store closings across the country, as more and more shoppers turn to the internet.
In this area, Benny's, Olympia Sports, Mattress Firm, and others have closed in recent years. Olympia Sports outlet in Foxboro remains open.
