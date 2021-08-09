When the blind and deaf puppy “Piglet” comes to Plainville on Tuesday, it’s going to be something of a class reunion.
Piglet, who has become an internet star and the subject of a new book, will be joined by his owner and author Melissa Shapiro at An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café at 7 p.m. to promote her new book, “Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family.”
But also on hand will be Tricia Fregeau, the local teacher who helped to kick off the little pink dog’s career as an educational icon. “It’s amazing,” she says, “how many people connect to this little puppy.”
Fregeau coined the term “Piglet Mindset” when she incorporated the dog’s story into lessons for her third-graders at Jackson Middle School in 2017. She’ll be moderating the visit of Shapiro, a Connecticut veterinarian and a lifelong animal welfare advocate, who will discuss Piglet’s inspirational story.
Shapiro has used Piglet’s social media platform to educate, advocate and inspire others to adopt pets with special needs, and spread the message of acceptance, inclusion, empathy and kindness. During the evening, Piglet will demonstrate his tap signals, followed by an audience Q&A session and book signing.
Fregeau, 45, says that she first encountered Piglet by a “happy accident” on Facebook, when the state was rolling out educational standards on emotional and social growth. Fregeau was captivated by a video showing how the rescue dog was able to overcome his physical challenges, making it easy for her students to understand the growth mindset.
She soon modified that to “The Piglet Mindset.”
“Children love animals,” says Fregeau, who has taught 22 classes of third-graders at Jackson. “You have to have to bring the lesson down to their level. When I saw some of (Piglet’s) videos” and how he was still able to play with his pack and get around despite his disabilities, “They just latched on to it and it kind of took off.”
“I commented on one of the videos” on Shapiro’s social media, Fregeau says, and Shapiro, “out of all the comments...responded with a little video.”
Shapiro was anxious to develop an educational aspect of her experience with the determined little dog, and kept up a correspondence with Fregeau.
Over the next few months, she became a pen-pal with Fregeau’s students and later that school year, surprised the kids with a visit from Piglet in person. “It was very emotional,” Fregeau said. Each student got to meet Piglet face-to-face. Parents put on the first Piglet party for the occasion. (A video of the event is on Shapiro’s website at www.pigletmindset.org/)
Since then, Shapiro and Piglet have visited every year at Jackson School (although last year’s visit had to be by Zoom) and the Piglet Mindset curriculum has spread nationwide and even internationally. Piglet and his story have been featured on national TV news programs.
“He has a huge fan base,” Fregeau says.
One of Fregeau’s former students, Malia Jusczyk, now a King Philip middle schooler whose battle against cancer has touched the whole town, recently sent her a photo of her heading into treatment wearing her Piglet mask as a sign of her own determination. “When you are a teacher, you hope those seeds you plant come to fruition,” Fregeau says.
Tuesday night, she’ll be leading the conversation with Shapiro, and Piglet of course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.