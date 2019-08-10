FOXBORO -- Maybe it heard there was a special on pork chops at one of the restaurants in Patriot Place and decided I'm outta here.
A piglet that was part of a petting zoo at the entertainment and shopping venue off Route 1 had been on the run for three days this past week.
"This little piggy went to market... and all over Patriot Place. Now he’s going weee weee wee all the way home!," local police commented on their Facebook page.
Foxboro Animal Control officials were summoned to assist with the apprehension, but the piglet was determined to go exploring all over Patriot Place/Gillette Stadium property and was unable to be retrieved.
"As the days went on, questions about its whereabouts surfaced. It was seen a few times throughout the days running under cars in the parking lots, but what else was it doing with its time?," police added. "Was it trying to hold out until Tuesday to catch Angry Birds 2 at Showcase CDL Patriot Place to cheer on its fellow pigs? Was it waiting to catch a glimpse of the New England Patriots practice to study up on the playbook?"
Finally, on Friday, the little bugger was finally captured.
"We’re happy to report this little piglet has given up and surrendered to authorities," police said.
The owner was contacted and was reunited with the piglet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.