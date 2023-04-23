As Earth Day was celebrated around the world on Saturday, closer to home, more than 200 volunteers from two separate organizations worked tirelessly to clear the litter from various locations around Attleboro.
Keep Attleboro Beautiful volunteers met at the high school and were supplied with plastic gloves, trash bags, and even first-aid kits, just in case.
Fanning out from the high school to West Street and Lathrop Road armed with trash-picker tools, the volunteers filled their bags to bulging with discarded coffee cups, beer bottles and nip alcohol bottles, along with plastic bags and various fast-food wrappers.
Along West Street near Thatcher Street, the brightly colored KAB t-shirts of a group of Sensata Technologies employees dotted the sides of the busy road as they filled bag after bag of carelessly thrown refuse.
One of the company workers, Keegan Willette of Mansfield, was disappointed to see the same area that she and her coworkers had cleared the year before during the city cleanup was once again a mess.
But, Willette was quick to point out, “It’s encouraging to see the before and after (of our work) and seeing people out here wanting to do their part in cleaning up their community.”
Across the street from where Willette was cleaning, 19-year-old Patrick Boor of North Attleboro, whose father works for Sensata, bravely ventured further into the ditch to clear away litter and found not only a soiled diaper, but a couch cushion and Magnavox TV.
Boor, a freshman at UMASS Dartmouth majoring in biology, felt the cleanup day was a “perfect opportunity” to build himself mentally and not become overwhelmed and burnt out in the future.
“I know I personally can’t (clean up all the litter), but at least I’m making a difference somewhere,” Boor said. “I can see (the litter) now, and I can get used to it.”
Across town at LaSalette Shrine, only feet away from a street sign reading, “Keep Attleboro Beautiful — Please Don’t Litter,” a family of four collected an array of more fast-food bags, nip bottles and cigarette butts, along with plastic straws and water bottles.
“It’s annoying,” one of these volunteers said. “The street isn’t your trash can.”
At the shrine’s side parking lot entrance, within a cluster of shrubbery, Attleboro residents Brian Richard and his 14-year-old son Ethan found a mattress and box spring, along with a broken plastic laundry basket and many of the same items the other volunteers were picking up.
“I guess I’m kind of getting used to (seeing litter),” Richard said dejectedly. Ethan was quick to concur: “But people are lazy.”
Meanwhile, the Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed were busy with their work around the grounds of the CVS on North Main Street, as were the members of the Attleboro White Hawks for Keep Attleboro Beautiful. In the clearing, along the former site of the Old Colony Railroad, there were several times where the White Hawks girls had to dig deep within the ground to unearth articles of litter.
It was obvious to one adult volunteer with the White Hawks, Kelli Buckley of Attleboro, that this area had not been cleaned in some time due to the vast amount of trash settled so deep in the earth, which the White Hawks had to excavate.
“It looked like a whole bunch of little stuff at first, but then it came to be huge when we started digging some more,” said 11-year-old Reagan Lariviere of Attleboro, who was accompanied by her 5-year-old sister Riley.
Additionally, the remains of a homeless encampment were discovered by both the Friends volunteers and the White Hawks. Among the refuse was a broken La-Z-Boy recliner, used hypodermic needles, and more nip bottles and cigarette butts.
But the White Hawks’ enthusiasm for cleaning up their community was reflected in finding what they described as “gems” during their “treasure hunt” — pizza menus, a six-pack of beer, and even a plastic bottle full of urine.
“I thought it was really fun. Just the thought that we were picking up trash and we were working together as a team to get it all done,” said Leah Graziosi, 8, of Attleboro.
In the end, the work of the Friends and White Hawks created two separate piles of more than two dozen trash bags piled together at opposite ends of the parking lot.
Friends chairperson Ben Cote was joined by nearly 60 volunteers divided into three groups who covered approximately five to six acres in their cleanup.
One particular garish find was a plastic doll, discolored from soil and exposure to the elements and so damaged that its eyes were sunken and half-closed.
What was disconcerting to volunteer Renee Hellmuth of Attleboro was not just the amount of trash, but its environmental impact on the habitats of birds and rabbits, to name a few.
“Just knowing that they’re living in the midst of this — it’s sad,” she said.
Cote congratulated his volunteers on what he called “a huge success” and “a job well done.”
“It’s great to see all the volunteers, but it’s a shame people are still continuing to throw their trash into our waterways,” Cote said.
The problem of littering, Cote said, isn’t going away.
“We’ve never caught up on (cleaning up),” Cote said. “But we’re going to be positive about it. More people are volunteering their time.”