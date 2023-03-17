ATTLEBORO -- City Clerk Kate Jackson livened up St. Patrick’s Day morning at City Hall on Friday by inviting an Irish pipe and drum band to entertain office workers for about 15 or 20 minutes.
The group, the Rhode Island Professional Firefighter Pipes and Drums Band out of Cumberland, is made up of retired firefighters including Jackson's husband, Keith Jackson, who served in the Attleboro Fire Department.
A scaled down version of the band, about five members, performed at City Hall. They arrived at 9 a.m. and marched down the first floor hallway, drawing office workers out to enjoy the music.
Jackson said some office workers who never seemed to smile did so when the band appeared.
And one woman shed a tear or two.
“I love that music,” she said.
New Mayor Cathleen DeSimone came down from the corner office to take in the show.
“It was awesome,” she said.
