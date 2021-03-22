NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An outdoor pit fire got out of control and burned the side of a house on High Street Sunday night, causing estimated $20,000 damage.
The fire at 440 High St. was extinguished quickly but caused some minor damage to the inside of a breezeway area under construction, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
An off-duty Plainville firefighter, who lives on the street, used a garden hose to knock down some of the flames before firefighters arrived, Coleman said.
The fire was reported about 6:15 p.m. and there were no injuries.
It is believed a spark flew out of the fire burning in a 55-gallon drum after the homeowner briefly walked away, Coleman said.
The spark ignited a fire on the ground which then spread to the side of the house.
Area firefighters have already responded to several brush fires this burning season due to dry ground conditions.
Open burn season ends May 1 and anyone burning must have a permit from their local fire department.
Coleman said the fire Sunday night serves as a reminder that fires must be monitored at all times and a hose must be kept nearby.
Other regulations include keeping a fire at least 75 feet away from any structure and only the burning of brush is permitted.
Burning is only allowed from 10 am to 4 p.m., Coleman said, and should never be started by using an accelerant.
Before burning, residents must call their local fire department to determine whether open burning is allowed, he said.
