PLAINVILLE -- An Unlikely Story, the popular bookstore in town center, has closed because of the pandemic and a visit by former first lady and U.S. senator Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton has been nixed.
The store on Route 1 will be closed through the end of the month.
"Our first priority is the health and safety of our customers and staff," store management said in a press release. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are making the difficult decision to close our doors to the public until March 31."
The Clintons were scheduled be at the store on April 4.
The former first lady and first daughter's visit was to promote a children's picture book the Clintons wrote, "Grandma's Gardens."
The bookstore's online store remains open and it will be taking orders over the phone.
"We expect that people are going to do a lot of reading during this time and we have staff in the store to make book recommendations and fulfill orders," the management team sad. "We will use the weeks ahead to improve our store, and when we open our doors again we will come back better than ever."
