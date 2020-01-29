PLAINVILLE — Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge Park Casino, has purchased over a third of the controversial online site Barstool Sports, and plans to buy even more.
The company announced the purchase Wednesday, saying it is paying $135 million in cash and $28 million in stock to acquire 36 percent of the site.
It will pay another $62 million in three years to bring its share up to 50 percent.
The deal gives Penn National exclusive rights as Barstool’s gaming partner, allowing Penn to use the Barstool name on its sports betting products.
“This exciting new partnership with Barstool Sports reflects our strategy to continue evolving from the nation’s largest regional gaming operator, with 41 properties in 19 states, to a best-in-class omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming and sports betting entertainment,” Jay Snowden, president and chief executive officer of Penn National, said.
Barstool started in Massachusetts and is a well-known blog for sports and men’s lifestyle content.
It also has a reputation for sexism as its writers have been involved in controversies in which they harshly attacked women in sports media.
