PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino just had its worst September since opening in 2015, with revenue down $2.8 million from a year ago.
It marked the fourth consecutive monthly revenue decline in Plainridge’s reports to the state Gaming Commission.
Gross gaming revenue was $11.5 million last month, according to records with the commission. The mark was $14.3 million in September of last year.
The best September on record was $14.8 million in 2017.
Gross gaming revenue is the amount of money paid into slot machines by customers minus the winnings paid out. More than $147 million was paid into Plainridge’s 1,250 slots last month and 92.2 percent was given out as winnings.
The declines come at a time when competition in the gambling industry has boomed in the region.
When Plainridge opened in 2015, it was the only legal gambling facility in the state. Now there are much larger resort casinos in Springfield and Everett.
Twins River Casino in nearby Lincoln, R.I. has opened another smaller casino in Tiverton to compete for Southeastern Massachusetts gamblers.
Slot revenue at Plainridge is taxed by the state at 49 percent, and it paid $5.6 million in September.
Plainridge and its owner, Penn National Gaming, do not comment on revenue reports, but last summer Chief Operating Officer Jay Snowden told investors the impact of the competition in Everett will not be known for a few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.