PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino and the two other casinos in Massachusetts were shut down Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gaming floors closed at 5:59 a.m. Sunday
"The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously to temporarily suspend operation at the state’s three casino properties, including Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino," Elaine Driscoll, director of communications for the commission, said in a statement. "In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made in collaboration and cooperation with our licensees to safeguard the health and well-being of casino guests, employees, and regulators."
It appears the casinos will be closed for at least two weeks.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, with just under 10 hours remaining until Plainridge shut their doors, there was still plenty of foot traffic as numerous patrons tried their luck at the slot machines.
While the guests seemed relatively unconcerned with using the same machine levers that others may have touched before them, several people made use of the hand-sanitizer dispenser located in front of the entrance to the gaming room.
A casino employee, whose job was to check purses and other bags at an entry point next to the elevators, wore protective gloves while doing his job. Within the elevators, prominent notices were posted to inform patrons of the casino's temporary closure of two weeks.
Plainridge officials said they will use the closure to deep clean the casino. The reopening date will be determined by state gaming officials in coordination with the state government.
Live harness racing was scheduled to start at Plainridge in April.
Plainridge owner Penn National Gaming said it would continue to pay the wages and benefits of its 400 employees at the casino.
Casino patrons are asked to visit massgaming.com/COVID19 for the latest information.
In Rhode Island, Twin River's two casinos, in Lincoln and Tiverton, were closed after midnight Saturday under state orders recommended by the state Department of Health.
"The closure is anticipated to last one week, at which point the situation will be reassessed based on the most up-to-date data and guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health,” state Lottery Director Gerry Aubin said.
Twin River earlier had enhanced its cleaning and canceled all its events for the remainder of the month at its Lincoln venue.
The two casinos in Connecticut, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, remain open but have been canceling and postponing events such as concerts and taking other measures.
Foxwoods canceled or postponed all shows through March 23, closed its bingo hall Saturday and plans to close its buffet Monday. It also was planning to close table games and its racing venue Monday. Bus transportation was suspended Friday.
