Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett violated sports betting rules by allowing patrons to bet on Massachusetts college teams, according to a state ruling made public Thursday.
The ruling, by the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, was given in a verbal report during the commission's meeting.
The bureau determined Plainridge allowed patrons to bet on Merrimack College’s men’s basketball team for a total of seven hours, while Encore allowed patrons to bet on Boston College's women's basketball team for five hours.
Betting on Massachusetts college teams is against state law unless the team is involved in a tournament.
Both casinos reported themselves as having violated the rules.
The announcement of the violation was released in a preliminary report delivered to the commission by bureau official Heather Hall. A final report is due on Tuesday.
No discussion of any penalties for the violations took place during the regularly scheduled meeting.
The violations took place within the first week of sports betting becoming legal in Massachusetts on Jan. 31.
Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein commended the casinos for reporting the violations themselves.
In other action, the commission announced that online sports betting will officially launch at 10 a.m. March 10.
The launch date will be in time for a flood of betting that is expected for the annual NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament, which begins on March 12.
Online betting comes after a strong in-person sports betting launch in three Massachusetts casinos on Jan. 31.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.