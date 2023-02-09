Sports Book at Plainridge
The Barstool Sportsbook live betting room opened Jan. 31 at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett violated sports betting rules by allowing patrons to bet on Massachusetts college teams, according to a state ruling made public Thursday.

The ruling, by the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, was given in a verbal report during the commission's meeting.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.