Plainridge Park Casino file photo for Decade photos

A customer tries her luck at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

PLAINVILLE -- The odds seemed long for a while, but the parent company of the state’s first legal gambling venue has won preliminary approval to run a mobile sports betting operation in Massachusetts.

Following several days of hearings over the past weeks, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously that Penn Sports Interactive was “preliminarily suitable for a temporary Category 3 sports wagering operator license” -- subject to a number of conditions.

