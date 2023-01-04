PLAINVILLE -- The odds seemed long for a while, but the parent company of the state’s first legal gambling venue has won preliminary approval to run a mobile sports betting operation in Massachusetts.
Following several days of hearings over the past weeks, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously that Penn Sports Interactive was “preliminarily suitable for a temporary Category 3 sports wagering operator license” -- subject to a number of conditions.
The vote came after a closed door executive session of the commission.
The license, which permits online wagering on pro and some college sports in Massachusetts, would be “tethered” to Plainridge Park Casino’s Category 1 retail sports wagering license, which the commission also tentatively approved last month.
Penn Entertainment, formerly Penn National Gaming, is the parent company of both Plainridge and Penn Sports Interactive.
The approval includes the Barstool Sports betting platform, the commission announced in a press release. Penn Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gaming commissioners had initially balked at granting licenses to Penn due to concerns over allegations against Barstool Sports and its founder David Portnoy.
Penn is reportedly planning to buy Barstool for $387 million early next year. Barstool advertises itself as a blog and website on sports and popular culture.
The New York Times published a lengthy story on Barstool and Portnoy in November, highlighting his personal gambling issues and other alleged misconduct.
Penn Sports, the commission announced, “is now eligible to request a temporary license to conduct sports wagering while a full suitability review” is underway.
“Following a temporary license being granted, (Penn Sports) must obtain an operations certificate and meet additional conditions before they can accept wagers on approved sporting events,” the commission said.
The commission said Penn Sports has agreed to the following conditions:
- No one younger than 21 will be allowed into any live Barstool College Football Show events.
- Penn Sports must fully cooperate with the commissions investigation and enforcement bureau’s investigation of Barstool Sports Inc. in connection with the licensee’s branding.
- It must provide material updates to the commission relative to proceedings discussed during executive session.
- And it must provide the commission with diversity goals for its workforce and the suppliers it uses.
Plainridge is the last of the state’s three casinos to get the go-ahead for mobile sports betting. Last month, the commission approved sports betting at MGM Springfield with a preliminary finding of suitability for a digital license tethered to the Western Massachusetts casino. Encore Boston Harbor and WynnBET received similar approvals.
After years of debate, the Legislature legalized betting on sports in July. Retail sports wagering is scheduled to launch in Massachusetts by the end of this month. Online/mobile sports wagering is targeted to launch in March.
