PLAINVILLE — For those who need a breather from slots and horses, Plainridge Park Casino is planning to open up some space for you.
The state’s gaming commission Monday approved the slot parlor and race track’s plans for an outdoor space where patrons can eat, drink and enjoy some live music — but gambling will still be done inside.
The commission’s 4-0 approval of Plainridge’s request allows it expand the gaming establishment’s boundary. The commission also renewed Plainridge’s alcoholic beverage licenses.
The area, located near the track grandstand, will have some hardscaping and fire pits that will allow it to operate through early fall, North Grounsell, general manager of Plainridge, said following Monday’s vote.
“There will be plenty of room to come out and have a good time,” he said.
The casino hopes to have the new facility, which will accommodate over 900 people, open by June 25. Its hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 to 10:30 p.m.
The amenities will include some outdoor games and a rotation of food trucks on weekends and live music on Saturday evenings when racing is done.
“We’ve partnered with 67 Degrees out of Franklin,” Grounsell said, referring to a local microbrewery. “They will be taking over the taps this summer.”
Michele Collins, director of marketing for Plainridge, said the gaming venue is also partnering with I(heart) Radio for Saturday shows.
Gamblers will still have to go inside to place their bets on the harness racers and there will be no slot machines in the new space.
The casino, with the end of the state’s emergency order, is back to full capacity, with most of its food service up and running as well, Grounsell said.
The only restaurant not open is Doug Flutie’s Sports Pub, only because they have not yet been able to staff it, Grounsell said.
“We’d love to reopen it as soon as we can,” he said, adding “we will have the staff we need” for the new site.
