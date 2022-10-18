Plainridge Park Casino file photo for Decade photos

A customer tries her luck at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino had its best September in four years, according to figures released Tuesday by the state Gaming Commission.

The slots parlor reported gross gaming revenues of $12.19 million for the month, up from $11.96 million in August and ahead of the revenue of $11.99 million in September of last year.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews​