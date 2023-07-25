Sports Betting Plainridge
Sports wagering became legal at Massachusetts casinos including Plainridge Park in Plainville on Jan. 31.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

PLAINVILLE — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Tuesday fined Plainridge Park Casino $20,000 for offering wagering on an event involving a Massachusetts collegiate team not involved in a collegiate tournament.

MGM Springfield was issued the same fine for a similar violation. Betting on state college teams not involved in a tournament is prohibited under state law.