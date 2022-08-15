plainridge sign
Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

 file Photo

PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino revenues for July were up slightly over the month before, according to figures released Monday by the state Gaming Commission.

The state’s lone slots-only parlor reported gross gaming revenue of just under $12.5 million last month, an improvement over June’s total of $11.96 million but just behind the $12.9 the casino reported in July 2021.

