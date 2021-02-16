PLAINVILLE — Gaming revenues at Plainridge Park Casino are climbing again, if ever so gradually, according to the latest figures released by the state.
Revenue was just under $9.8 million for the month of January, according to the report released Tuesday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The casino, like the other two gaming venues in Massachusetts, was keeping occupancy below the state-mandated 25% limit imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker the month before.
Those restrictions were lifted earlier this month and casinos, along with other “recreational businesses,” can boost occupancy to 40% of capacity and operate 24 hours a day.
Tuesday’s announcement showed a small but notable improvement over the figures for December of just under $9.2 million. That compared to just $7.6 million the month before, which had been the worst full month of operation for Plainridge since it opened five years ago as the state’s first legal gambling operation.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what players bet and what they win, the equivalent to sales revenue in other businesses.
That figure had been fluctuating for the past few months since casinos were allowed to reopen under various capacity and time limits after being shut down completely from April to June.
In its report released Tuesday, the Gaming Commission said that Plainridge and the state’s other full-service casinos, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, had generated approximately $58 million in gross gaming revenue, up from $50 million in December. Unlike the other two locations, Plainridge does not offer table games.
A year ago, in January of 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic began to impact business and daily life in the area, Plainridge reported revenue of just over $11 million. That represented a continued, if gradual, decline in its take over the previous few months.
Plainridge’s owners, Penn National Gaming, do not comment on the monthly revenue reports.
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
