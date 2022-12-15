PLAINVILLE — Revenue at Plainridge Park Casino was off by nearly $1 million in November compared to the month before, according to figures released Thursday by the state Gaming Commission.
The drop follows a pattern of November revenue drops since Plainridge opened as a slots-only casino in 2015.
Plainridge, the state’s lone slots-only casino, reported gross gaming revenue of $11.93 million for November, down from $12.36 million for October. However, it was an improvement over November of 2021 when revenue was $10.97 million. And October of this year was the best October that Plainridge has seen since it reported taking in $13.52 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2018.
Overall, the commission reported Plainridge and the state’s two resort casinos, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, generated approximately $93 million in gross gaming revenue, which is the difference between what casino customers bet and what they take home in winnings. It’s comparable to profit in other industries.
Plainridge is taxed on 49% of of its revenue. Of that amount, 82% goes to local aid and 18% to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM and Encore, are taxed on 25% of revenue; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.
To date, the state has collected approximately $1.261 billion in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.
MGM and Encore offer live table games such as poker and blackjack along with slot machines.
On Thursday, the commission announced it plans to review Plainridge’s application for a retail sports betting license when it meets virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They had previously said they would do so Monday.
Penn Entertertainment, the Pennsylvania-based company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on monthly revenue reports.
